Greys Fine Cheese Announces Grand Opening at The Factory

Greys Fine Cheese, offering cut-to-order cheeses, charcuterie, accouterments and wine will open later this month at The Factory at Franklin.

The cheese shop will officially open on October 21. Owners Kurt and Jackie Mullican are excited to expand their cheese and charcuterie shop from Memphis to Middle Tennessee.

Their established relationships with cheesemakers and creameries ensure customers have access to the finest products. More than just a shop, they also offer workshops, tasting events and in-house dining.

“As a Tennessee native, it is an honor to be a part of the historic Factory’s next chapter,” said Kurt Mullican previously shared. “Residents and visitors alike can expect to find exciting new options as part of the renovations, including some amazing cheeses. Greys looks forward to serving and growing alongside the Franklin community.”

Stating on social media, “We are excited to announce the grand opening of our third store in Franklin at @thefactoryatfranklin on Saturday, October 21st. We have curated the BEST and finest cheeses, charcuterie, and imported foods as well as some local selections!”

Recently, The Factory at Franklin announced Saffire will return after closing in 2017. Other restaurants expected to open include Etch, Hattie B’s, and Edley’s Bar-B-Que.

