The Factory Releases Renderings for New Farmers Market, Outdoor Plaza & Carousel Building

The Factory at Franklin released renderings of a new farmers market site and outdoor plaza, as well as, a carousel building.

This is all part of the renovation project that has been underway over the past year. Phase One of construction includes a new carousel building, outdoor plaza, and farmers market site on the northeast side of The Factory’s campus.

“The north parking lot, nestled between all the buildings, felt like a perfect spot where we could keep it contained in that area,” Allen Arender Partner & Senior Vice President of Development at Holladay Properties, said of the market’s new spot.

Moving the market will allow the Factory to have more family-friendly activities like the Carousel Building, which will house Ken Means carousel, allowing it to be open to families during the market and other times. A groundbreaking for the Carousel Building is set to take place later this year, with plans to open in 2024. Arender added, “The market will be more pedestrian friendly, making it feel more like a market plaza-type location versus being out in a parking lot.”

Inside the custom-built Carousel Building, will also be room available for birthday parties or event rentals. Arender hinted there would be more activations released later that will interest families with children. “The building will be closeable because we want to protect the art, but in about nine months, you can see through it and come in and out of the building,” he said.

The plaza will connect the future carousel and farmers market site to new tenants and current favorites relocating to surrounding storefronts, including Fork of the South, Third Coast Clay, Times Past and Present, The Blockhouse, and Structured Salon.

The goal of the new market design is to offer a more efficient way to use the space but maintain the same amount of current vendors that shoppers visit each week. Plans are for the market to remain open year-round with similar hours as the current market but will also coincide with restaurant hours so you could attend the market and then grab a bite to eat or a coffee.

The Factory at Franklin and Holladay Properties are exploring potential partnerships with experienced operators that have expressed interest in its future location. An announcement about the new operators will be released at a later time.

In terms of parking, those attending the farmers market can park in the front of the Factory or the back to access the market quickly.

The current Franklin Farmers Market, hosted at The Factory, announced it would look for a new space when its lease expires in 2025 and not continue at The Factory. The Franklin Farmers Market is looking for a ten-acre space spot to continue its growth. They currently have between 100-120 vendors.

Hotel on Site

In talking to Arender about the rumor of a hotel at The Factory, he stated, “The current planning and hope for the hotel location is not in the existing farmers market area.”

No hotel plans have been submitted to the City of Franklin Planning Commission.

The front entrance to The Factory from Franklin Road has been reopened for attendees. Inside, you are greeted by the new Skylight Bar. Other restaurants slated to open include Saffire, etch, Hattie B’s, Edley’s Bar-B-Que, Two Hands, Grey’s Fine Cheese, and Jeni’s Ice Cream.