MISSING: 18-Year-Old Elijah Millar

From the Murfreesboro Police Department:

October 12, 2023 – Elijah Millar, 18, was reported missing by his family on Oct. 11, 2023.

Millar was last seen on Oct. 6 when he told his mother he was going to an airsoft event for the weekend. He could possibly be in Ohio.

Millar is autistic but highly functioning. He has been entered into the National Crime Intelligence Center (NCIC) database as missing.

If anyone sees Elijah Millar or knows where he can be located, please contact Detective Julia Cox with the Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 629-201-5514.