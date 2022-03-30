Green Hills – Historic Nashville Experience

Green Hills is an iconic experience built on its large properties and amazing shopping. Not only are you at home in this suburban masterpiece, but you’re also within 15 minutes of downtown Nashville, putting you in striking distance of fantastic food, live entertainment, and the downtown Nashville experience.

Green Hills Shopping

The area attracts local residents and those from the surrounding areas with shopping that’ll keep you here till you drop. The Mall at Green Hills is the premier shopping location and the geographical center of Green Hills with contemporary retail stores and dining. Whether it’s new clothes at Zara, leather goods at Louis Vuitton, or a re-up on your favorite Vans shoes, you’ll find it all here.

Despite the Mall at Green Hills being a hot spot, Green Hills still retains its small-town charms and is a hub for smaller, mom-and-pop businesses too. There’s plenty of shopping to go around for those looking for it as most of your shopping can be done in the local area.

Green Hills NightLife

With its proximity to downtown Nashville, you’ll never be bored, or out of ideas for stepping out into town. Live music, clubs, great food, and iconic bars are all within 15 minutes. And if you’re looking for sports entertainment, there’s plenty to be had at Nissan Stadium or the local sports bars.

What’s great is you’re not stuck downtown once you’re ready to head home. A quick 15-minute drive and you’re home in time for that midnight snack and a good night’s sleep.

Why Green Hills?

Green Hills is unique. It has all the small-town charm, with none of the small-town distance from great entertainment. Whether you’re looking for great shopping or dining, you don’t have to leave Green Hills. But if you’re looking to change things up, you’re in striking distance of downtown Nashville.

Green Hills is a small town with a big-city experience we want from time to time.

Green Hills Homes

Most of the homes built in the area are ranch-style and were completed after World War II. In the $500,000 – $700,000 price range, you’ll find plenty of original homes for sale, with the unique character of post-war architecture and interior design.

Between $800,000 and $900,000, you can find renovated, modern homes with amenities that rival the latest and greatest in interior home design. These modern masterpieces are worthy of their price tags.

There’s been a push lately for smaller properties and homes in the area. Condos may be found in the area for around $200,000 and range from 1 to 3 bedrooms.

The properties here are large for the most part and reflect the true suburban feel of this beautiful Nashville neighborhood.

The Green Hills Experience

Green Hills is the place to be if you’re interested in a Nashville experience built in the suburbs. As a close neighbor to a variety of amenities and entertainment, you’ll never go bored, or not have an escape from your day-to-day. And when you’re ready to come back to your quiet home, you’re never too far away to make it back in time for a good night of rest.

Been searching for Nashville Luxury Homes? Warren Bradley Partners will put your needs first with complete discretion. For more information, Click Here!

Warren Bradley Partner

580 Franklin Rd Suite #300, Franklin, TN 37069

615-300-8663

[email protected]