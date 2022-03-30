CMT Crossroad Films at The Barn at Sycamore Farms with LeAnn Rimes, Carly Pearce, Ashley McBride and More

CMT revealed singer-songwriter LeAnn Rimes will headline an upcoming installment of the iconic music series “CMT Crossroads.” Featuring a powerhouse lineup of Ashley McBryde, Brandy Clark, Carly Pearce, and Mickey Guyton, the all-female concert event celebrates Rimes’ 25th career anniversary and recognizes the path she blazed forward for women in all genres. “CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends” will premiere Thursday, April 14th at 8p/7c exclusively on CMT, filmed at The Barn at Sycamore Farms in Arrington.

From one-of-a-kind performances of her biggest chart-topping, genre-bending hits alongside new songs, the 90-minute special brings Rimes together with the next generation of female artists who have been inspired and heavily influenced by her music. From commemorating Blue, the critically acclaimed album that first launched her to superstardom at the age of 13, to previewing new music from her forthcoming 19th studio album, god’s work, “CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends” pays tribute to her groundbreaking career and unforgettable music that continues to transcend the test of time.

“It was such a magical and surreal experience, celebrating the past 25 years of my music as a full installment of ‘CMT Crossroads.’ And to share the stage with women who are each, so unique and truly standing in their own magnificence, to get to hear firsthand how I have, in some special way, influenced their artistry… it was humbling and special,” said LeAnn Rimes, who recently announced her upcoming tour, the story…so far, in support of her 25th music anniversary and forthcoming album, god’s work. “This is such an expansive year for me, from my new album release later this year to my upcoming tour, and I could not think of a better way to kick it all off than to celebrate the past, present and future with this memorable show.”

“What better way to celebrate LeAnn’s music and legacy than to bring together those who credit LeAnn for inspiring their own careers,” said Margaret Comeaux, Executive Producer & Senior Vice President, Production, CMT. “The reciprocal admiration amongst these women is more than evident throughout filming, and makes for a truly magical connection on stage in this special extended episode of CMT Crossroads.”

Rimes holds an extensive history with CMT, from the premiere of her first hit music video for “Blue” to her show-stopping tribute to Reba at the first-ever “CMT Giants” taping, the list goes on. A 3x CMT Music Awards nominee, Rimes first took home her first trophy in 2008 (“Collaborative Video of the Year” with Bon Jovi) and has shared many unforgettable performances on CMT stages throughout her career, including a world premiere of “Swingin’” and outstanding performance of “Nothin’ Better To Do” at past CMT Music Awards. Rimes also previously teamed up with British soul singer Joss Stone for a highly praised “CMT Crossroads” episode.

“CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends” will premiere during the first-ever CMT MUSIC AWARDS WEEK, featuring all-new original programming culminating with the “CMT Music Awards Extended Cut” featuring 30 extra minutes of bonus content and performances on Friday, April 15th at 8p/7c. Additional details on the week-long CMT programming event to be announced at a later date.

“CMT Crossroads” illustrates the far-reaching roots of country music by pairing country artists with musicians from other genres. Each episode features a different set of stars playing together, swapping stories and sharing their common love of music. The series debuted January 13, 2002 with Elvis Costello and Lucinda Williams and since has showcased dream musical partnerships including Ray Charles and Travis Tritt; Bon Jovi and Sugarland; Kelly Clarkson and Reba McEntire; Def Leppard and Taylor Swift; Sting and Vince Gill; John Mayer and Keith Urban; Mumford & Sons and Emmylou Harris; Steven Tyler and Carrie Underwood; Stevie Nicks and Lady Antebellum; Katy Perry and Kacey Musgraves; Alicia Keys and Maren Morris; Halsey and Kelsea Ballerini, and most recently, “CMT Crossroads: Nelly & Friends” featuring Florida Georgia Line, Kane Brown, Blanco Brown and BRELAND.

“CMT Crossroads: Leann Rimes & Friends” is executive produced by CMT’s Margaret Comeaux and Switched On Entertainment’s John Hamlin. The Executives in Charge of Production are Jackie Barba and Heather D. Graffagnino. Leslie Fram is Executive in Charge of Talent; Shanna Strassberg is Talent Producer.