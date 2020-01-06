GracePointe Healthcare is hosting a free seminar aimed at educating attendees on Votiva, a treatment that provides relief for a variety of internal and external women’s health concerns without surgery.

The seminar will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, January 30 at GracePointe Healthcare, 1311 W. Main in Franklin. Krystal Lynch, women’s health nurse practitioner for GracePointe Healthcare, will lead the seminar. Attendees will learn how Votiva can help treat symptoms including urinary leakage, dryness, sexual dysfunctions, urinary tract infections, chronic yeast infections and if they are a candidate for the treatment. Everyone who attends the seminar will receive a $500 discount and will have an opportunity to enter a drawing to win a free Votiva procedure.

Lynch says the FDA-approved treatment is simple, painless, and done in-office without anesthesia, side effects, or recovery time. With the use of radio frequency energy and heat, the procedure tightens tissue affected by aging, hormonal changes and childbirth. In three visits, patients receive one treatment every 2-4 weeks.

“I’ve seen the difference Votiva makes,” Lynch shares. “I’m passionate about it because I can see immediate changes in patients. Our patients are seeing results after the first treatment and continued results over time.”

To register for the Votiva seminar, click here or call (615) 599-6868.

This article does not provide medical advice, but is intended for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Never ignore professional medical advice in seeking treatment. If you think you may have a medical emergency, immediately call your doctor or dial 911.

For more information about Votiva or to schedule a consultation, individuals can call (615) 599-6868. Learn more at gracepointehealthcare.com.

