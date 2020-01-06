United Way of Metropolitan Nashville (UWMN) has officially rebranded as United Way of Greater Nashville (UWGN), following its 2019 mergers with United Ways in Cheatham, Robertson and Williamson counties.

This name change aligns with the organization’s desire to expand services and reach more individuals and families in need throughout Greater Nashville. United Way of Greater Nashville’s new structure was driven in large part by the mobile nature of today’s workforce, with people often living and working in multiple counties. Combined, United Way of Greater Nashville now serves Cheatham, Davidson, Hickman, Robertson and Williamson counties.

“The needs of our communities are complex and often aren’t divided by city or county lines. We thought carefully about our name change and chose ‘Greater Nashville’ to better reflect our growing region,” said Brian Hassett, UWGN president and CEO.

“By combining resources, professional expertise and experience, United Way of Greater Nashville will be a stronger organization better equipped to address the needs of the region we serve,” said Jenneen Kaufman, 2020 UWGN board chair and Tennessee Titans senior vice president and CFO.

In addition to welcoming Kaufman as the 2020 board chair, UWGN welcomes the following 2020 Board of Trustees officers to help lead the efforts of this new structure: Heather Rohan, Vice Board Chair & Campaign Committee Chair, HCA HealthCare – TriStar Health; John Crosslin, Treasurer & Finance Committee Chair, Crosslin & Associates; and Kevin Rome, PhD, Secretary, Fisk University. Along with the following additions to the 2020 board: Lee Blank, Regions Bank; Randy Gibson, Gresham Smith; and Cher Porties, UPS.

About United Way of Greater Nashville

At United Way, we unite the community and mobilize resources so that every child, individual and family thrives. Together, we are fighting for a community where every child receives a quality education, no one lives in poverty or poor health, and the most basic needs of our families are met. We are uniquely positioned to the lead this fight by bringing individuals, businesses, nonprofits and government to the table to have the tough conversations, mobilize the resources and make the smart investments that will create lasting solutions for our region’s most pressing issues. LIVE UNITED. For more information, visit unitedwaynashville.org and follow us on social media @UWNashville.