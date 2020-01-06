The “Deeper Than the Holler” singer Randy Travis was in Nolensville on Saturday.

Travis and his wife Mary visited Nolensville Feed Mill where the band Pontiac Alley was entertaining the crowd.

Pontiac Alley is a duo that consists of Ben Potter and Chellanie Grunwald. We spoke to Potter’s wife, Barbara who shared that Travis was shopping with his wife Mary at the store when they stopped to take a listen to the band.

“They (Randy and Mary Travis) were casually wandering through the store. Randy stopped and listened to several songs. He really seemed to be enjoying it and pulled up a little closer to listen.”

Potter went on to mention that Travis even had a twinkle in his eye.

“He looked amazing!! He looked so happy and has such a great smile and even a little twinkle in his eyes!”

And before Travis left the store, Pontiac Alley asked if they could take a photo with the county music icon. And in meeting Travis, they said, “It was truly an amazing experience!”

Other social media posts on Facebook showed that Travis also visited Southern Hospitality Diner.

In November, Travis was honored at the 57th Annual ASCAP Country Music Awards, American where he was presented the prestigious ASCAP Founders Award. At the event, performing two of Travis’ biggest hits were Garth Brooks, singing “Forever and Ever, Amen,” and Carrie Underwood, singing “Promises.”

Also last year, Travis released his memoir Forever and Ever, Amen: A Memoir of Music, Faith, and Braving the Storms of Life. For more information, visit RandyTravis.com.