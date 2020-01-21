As women age, many struggle with feminine health issues, which can have a significant impact on their quality of life.

From urinary leakage, to dryness, looseness and sexual dysfunctions, many women accept these changes as a way of life due to aging, childbirth and hormonal changes, says Krystal Lynch, Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner for GracePointe Healthcare.

“It doesn’t have to be this way,” she shares.

Through Votiva, a treatment providing relief for a variety of internal and external women’s health concerns without surgery, GracePointe Healthcare is helping women feel like themselves again.

Lynch, who administers Votiva, says the FDA-approved treatment is simple, painless, and performed in-office without anesthesia, side effects, or extensive recovery time. With the use of radio frequency energy and heat, the procedure repairs tissue affected by aging, hormonal changes and childbirth. Patients are seen once every 2-4 weeks for three treatments.

To be considered for the procedure, Lynch says that women who answer yes to any of the following symptoms are good candidates for Votiva:

– Do you notice vaginal discomfort symptoms on a regular basis?

– Are you postmenopausal?

– Have you been through cancer treatment?

– Do you choose not (or cannot) use estrogen/hormone therapies?

– Are you experiencing urinary problems?

– Do your symptoms affect sleep, activity, athletics, travel and social activities?

– Would you like to be able to have intimacy without discomfort?

– Are you experiencing dryness, itching, discharge, odor, irritation, tenderness?

GracePointe Healthcare will host a Votiva seminar to discuss these symptoms and the benefits of Votiva at 6 p.m. Thursday, January 30, at GracePointe Healthcare, 1311 W. Main in Franklin. Everyone who attends the seminar will receive a $500 discount and will have an opportunity to enter a drawing to win a free Votiva procedure.

“These health issues can make women feel vulnerable. It can be difficult to talk about and a lot of women have no idea how to get through it,” Lynch says. “We’re here to help them and provide exceptional patient-centered care.”

To register for the Votiva seminar, click here or call (615) 599-6868.

This article does not provide medical advice, but is intended for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Never ignore professional medical advice in seeking treatment. If you think you may have a medical emergency, immediately call your doctor or dial 911.

Learn more at gracepointehealthcare.com.

