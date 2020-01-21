Friends of Spring Hill Library Selected as Friends of the Year for 2019

The Friends of the Spring Hill Library have been selected by the Friends of Tennessee Libraries and the Tennessee Library Association as Friends of the Year for 2019. This honor recognizes a significant contribution to the advancement of libraries in Tennessee.

Through the years the Friends of the Spring Hill Library has supported the library with time, talent and financial resources.

When the Spring Hill Library moved into its current location on Kedron Parkway in 2002 the Friends of the Library commissioned a mural for the children’s section of the library and furnished the Conference Room with a conference table, chairs, a storage credenza and art work.

Major fundraising efforts during the past twenty years have been quarterly book sales and a permanent book sale alcove that is stocked with books donated by the community. Since 2000, when more detailed financial records have been kept, the Friends has raise over $200,000 from book sales.

From that $200,000 the Friends of the Spring Hill Library has purchased additional computers, software, furniture, art supplies, blinds, rolling carts and bins for books, audio visual equipment and has helped fund hundreds of programs for both children and adults.

More recently the Friends launched a major fundraising drive in support of the planned renovation of the library. The Friends committed to furnish and equip a state-of-the-art Makerspace and to create a paved and furnished courtyard for reading and relaxing. Long-time FOL member and former FOL President, Beth Cottrell, donated a statue that presently sits in the foyer of the library but will grace the courtyard when the new facility is completed.

The current membership of 83 men, women and children is led by a core group of Board members with long-standing commitment to the library.