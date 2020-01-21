A new CBD store is open in Cool Springs and will host a grand opening event later this month.

Your CBD Store is located at 1735 Galleria Boulevard in Franklin.

A grand opening event will take place on Wednesday, January 29 at 11 a.m. with Williamson Inc.

The store offers an array of products, from tinctures, creams, edibles and pet products. Your CBD Store is a franchise founded by Rachel Quinn. The featured brand for the store is SunMed; they grow hemp on their farms in Denver and process it in Florida.

This will be the first location for Williamson County. Currently, there is a location in Hendersonville and Columbia.

Store hours are Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Follow them on Facebook for the latest updates.