Grace Christian Academy Students Named 2023 National Merit® Scholarship Semifinalists

Grace Christian Academy of Franklin, Tennessee proudly announced that two members of the Class of 2023, Jeremy Walling and Jonathan Walling, were named Semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit® Scholarship Program. The announcement came September 14 from the National Merit ® Scholarship Corporation. We couldn’t be more delighted to share this great news.

Of the 1.5 million entrants representing 21,000 high schools in this academic competition, these two distinguished individuals are among approximately 16,000 students nationwide to achieve this honor. They entered the competition as high school juniors by taking the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT®), which served as an initial screen of program entrants. The nationwide pool of Semifinalists, representing less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state. They are now qualified to compete for a share of 7,250 National Merit Scholarships, collectively worth more than $28 million, and advance to the Finalist standing. The Finalists will be announced in the spring.

“I am proud to congratulate and recognize Jeremy and Jonathan Walling as National Merit

Semifinalists,” says Dan Spencer, High School Principal. “These twin brothers have been

diligent and academically focused while maintaining excellence in their character and integrity. Grace Christian Academy is proud of these two amazing young men!”

