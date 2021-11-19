Governor Bill Lee Will Not Renew COVID-19 State of Emergency

Governor Bill Lee announced, via social media Friday morning, that he would not be renewing the COVID-19 State of Emergency, which expires tonight.

Gov Lee’s statement reads, “I am not renewing the COVID-19 state of emergency that expires tonight. For almost 20 months, this tool has provided deregulation & operational flexibility for hospitals & industries most affected by COVID’s challenges.”

It continued, “Should our state face any future surges, we will consider temporarily reinstating this tool, but in the meantime, we are evaluating opportunities for permanent deregulation.”

Last week, Gov Bill signed a large COVID bill restricting government entities and schools from requiring people to wear a mask.