Gibson and Megadeth Founder Dave Mustaine Release New Flying V EXP Rust in Peace

NASHVILLE, TN (June 21, 2022) For 128 years, Gibson has shaped sound across generations and genres of music, becoming one of the most relevant, played, and loved guitar brands around the world. Gibson is proud to unveil the latest addition to the Dave Mustaine Collection, the limited-edition Dave Mustaine Flying V EXP Rust In Peace. For the new Flying V EXP RIP guitar, Gibson luthiers collaborated with Dave Mustaine the legendary guitarist, vocalist, songwriter, and founder of the multi-platinum selling and GRAMMY® Award-winning band, Megadeth.

Part of the Dave Mustaine Collection, the new Gibson Dave Mustaine Flying V™ EXP Rust In Peace arrives in an Alien Tech Green finish. The entire Dave Mustaine Collection is available now at select global dealers and on Gibson.com.

Watch the video for the new Gibson Dave Mustaine Flying V™ EXP Rust In Peace in Alien Tech Green.

Gibson is proud to introduce the Gibson Dave Mustaine Flying V™ EXP Rust In Peace named after the Megadeth album Rust In Peace that set a new standard for heavy metal. The Gibson Dave Mustaine Flying V™ EXP Rust In Peace delivers the powerful, heavy sound and exceptional playing performance on the stage and in the studio that Dave demands. The 25.5” scale mahogany neck has an ebony fretboard with a compound fretboard radius, 24 medium jumbo frets, two-tone green/pearloid Rust In Peace diamond inlays, an Explorer™ style headstock with Grover® Mini Rotomatic® tuners with Kidney buttons, a Graph Tech® nut, and Dave Mustaine’s signature on the truss rod cover. The mahogany Flying V style body is equipped with a Tune-O-Matic™ bridge, a Stop Bar tailpiece, and a Dave Mustaine signature Seymour Duncan® Thrash Factor pickup set. The Alien Tech Green nitrocellulose lacquer finish is complemented by black chrome hardware. A Rust In Peace custom hardshell case in also included, with a Dave Mustaine Signature Richter® Strap inside.

Gibson is honored to be working with Dave Mustaine, who formed Megadeth at the dawn of the American thrash metal movement. Renowned worldwide and synonymous with metal guitar, Dave Mustaine founded Megadeth in 1984 and less than a year a later debuted with the release of Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good! in 1985. Megadeth has gone on to sell more than 50 million albums worldwide, earning many accolades along the way, including a GRAMMY® Award for the title track from their most recent album Dystopia, along with 12 additional GRAMMY® nominations, as well as five consecutive platinum/multi-platinum albums. Megadeth has headlined many of the biggest stages in the world and recently played their most successful tour ever, closing every night on the North American amphitheater “Metal Tour of the Year”. Also, a New York Times bestselling author and sought after speaker, host, and commentator, Mustaine has remained a standard bearer for metal and heavy guitar rock, combining a musical and technical standard with the punk and rock n’ roll ethos and attitude. As vital and pace–setting as ever, Megadeth’s last album Dystopia matched the highest chart positions ever achieved by the band.

Megadeth have recently revealed their roadmap into the web3 space, offering expanded Cyber Army fan club experiences. The first NFT drop will be a generative collection called RATTLEHEADS, pulling from nearly 40 years of iconic Vic Rattlehead themes and imagery. Fans can join the official Megadeth Discord, with more info coming soon; stay up-to-date at https://discord.com/invite/ megadeth.

