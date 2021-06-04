Gear Up and Get Ready for Summer Sports Camps!

From Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood

Summer is here! As you and your kids prepare for Summer Sports Camps, don't forget these effective tools to help kids stay safe, improve their skills, and have fun!

How to Get Ready for Summer Sports Camps

Proper shoes and/or cleats for the sport can make all the difference in performance and safety. Remember to pick up shoes early enough that you have time to break them in before camp. Our other favorite tips?

Hydrate regularly. Don’t wait until you are thirsty!

Check your gear. Ensure you have everything you need before the first day. Try it on, if appropriate, to ensure it fits well.

Don’t be late.

Get a good night’s rest.

Next up: Conditioning! Getting in shape (or staying in shape) through conditioning can also make for a much better Summer Sports Camp experience. Here are a few of our favorite tips for basketball players, lacrosse players, and golfers.

Basketball Conditioning

Conditioning with a Basketball: Full court dribbling and layup drill

Conditioning with Battle Ropes: Cardio workout plus back, chest, lats etc.

Conditioning with Jump Ropes: Focus on lungs and legs with single-foot, hopscotch, and side-to-side jumps

Lacrosse Conditioning

Conditioning with Stick Skills: Build wrist strength with one-handed quick sticks

Conditioning with Cones: Try the Cooper Test.

Conditioning with a Stick and a Ball: Snap Passes

Golf Conditioning

Conditioning Abdominals: Do rotations with a medicine ball or 10 lb. dumbbells.

Conditioning for Shoulder Rotation: Try Sword Draws.

Where to Join Summer Camps?

If you aren’t signed up already, check out these Summer Sport Camp options at the Williamson County Park and Recreation Centers. Sports camps are available for:

Basketball | Flag Football | Golf | Lacrosse | Soccer | Table Tennis | Tennis | Volleyball

And, in Sumner County, Hendersonville High School has some great Summer Sports Camp options as well. Click HERE for more information.

You’ve Got the Talent. We’ve Got the Gear.

You'll need gear for Summer Sports Camps, including:

Basketball Shoes | Basketballs | Soccer, Baseball and Lacrosse Cleats | Lacrosse gear | Golf Clubs, Golf Bags, Golf Shoes | Soccer Balls | Soccer Shin Guards | Tennis Racquets | Tennis Balls | Medicine Balls | Dumbbells | Water Bottles and MORE!

