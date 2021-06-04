New Craft Coffee Trail Gives New Way to Explore Franklin

By
Press Release
-
highbrow coffee
photo from High Brow Facebook

A brand new Craft Coffee Trail from Visit Franklin highlights a collection of digital passports available for free that allow visitors and locals alike to explore Franklin and the communities of Williamson County in a whole new way. The Craft Coffee Trail will take coffee lovers to 11 local coffee shops that feature the best classic, signature, and seasonal drinks the area has to offer.

Stops along the Craft Coffee Trail include Coffee House at Second & Bridge, Coffee & Coconuts, Curio Brewing Co., Frothy Monkey, Just Love Coffee Cafe, High Brow Coffee & Tea, Mama’s Java, McGavock’s Coffee & Provisions, Southerner’s Coffee, The Good Cup, and The Redbyrd Coffee Shop.

The Craft Coffee Trail joins the beloved Masters & Makers Trail, exploring the area’s breweries, distilleries, and winery. Additionally, four other free digital passports are available on Visit Franklin’s website that allows users to take a self-guided tour of historic homes, get to know Main Street, satisfy their sweet tooth, and more.

Additional free digital passports available include:

Great American Main Street: A self-guided walking to historic homes, buildings, and more around Franklin’s iconic Main Street.

Haunts & Headstones: A spooky self-guided tour of historic homes and Franklin’s earliest cemeteries with a supernatural connection.

Historic Homes of Hincheyville: A self-guided walking tour through one of Franklin’s most historic neighborhoods.

Sweet Treets Trail: Enjoy discounts and select special offers as you explore the bakeries and sweets shops across Williamson County.

To access the free digital passports from Visit Franklin, simply visit VisitFranklin.com/digital-passports and select the passport of your choice. Digital passports will be instantly delivered to your mobile device with no additional application to download.

ABOUT VISIT FRANKLIN

Visit Franklin is the public brand name of the Williamson County Convention & Visitors Bureau. Visit Franklin is the official destination marketing organization for Franklin and the unique communities of Williamson County, Tennessee. Visit Franklin stimulates economic growth through the promotion of travel and tourism assets such as history, music, attractions, entertainment, the arts, and events to visitors from around the world. For information on Franklin and Williamson County, visit us on the web at VisitFranklin.com.

