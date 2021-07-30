Gaylord Opryland Resort to Hold Hiring Event

By
Donna Vissman
-
Gaylord Opryland
photo from Gaylord Opryland

Gaylord Opryland Resort and Attractions will hold two hiring events this summer to fill a variety of hourly and management positions from culinary, bartenders, and servers to front desk, housekeeping, event management, and more. Qualified candidates can expect interviews and job offers to be made on the spot, the day of the hiring event.

“There’s no other employer in Nashville who offers the variety of exciting career opportunities in a fun environment as does Gaylord Opryland Resort and Attractions,” said Gaylord Opryland General Manager Thomas Petrillo. “Our hiring events will be held to fill open positions at the resort, as well as The Inn at Opryland, Gaylord Springs Golf Links, Wildhorse Saloon and General Jackson Showboat.”

Job perks include competitive pay, medical and retirement benefit options, travel and entertainment discounts and more.

In-person job fairs will be conducted on Saturday, July 31 and Saturday, August 14 from 10 am- 2 pm CST at the resort in the Employment Office located at 2800 Opryland Drive. Appointments are not required.

For more information on available positions and benefits, visit the resort’s hiring website at www.GaylordOprylandHiring.com

