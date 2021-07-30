Morning Source: Karen Schaler

Morning Source

Guest: Karen Schaler



Originally Aired: July 27, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Karen Schaler who wrote five Christmas movies and will be bringing Christmas Camp to RomaDrama this weekend in Franklin.

Friday – Saturday, July 30-31

The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin

Meet your favorite actors and actresses from rom-com movies on Netflix, Lifetime, and the Hallmark Channel. On Saturday, experience the Christmas in July at the Christmas camp with Karen Schaler, the writer of five Christmas movies.

Buy tickets here.

