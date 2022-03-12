Freezing Temps Will Cause Road Problems Until Sunday

Snow came in overnight and so did bitter cold temps. The sun will get the secondary roads and driveways some help in thawing, but expect everything to re-freeze Saturday night as we prepare to Spring Forward into Sunday.

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 505 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-131115- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 505 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Some roads will remain snow-covered and hazardous for travel across Middle Tennessee until late this morning and afternoon when sunshine helps to melt snow on roadways. However, any remaining snow will refreeze this evening and tonight, creating hazardous travel conditions once again. Unusually cold conditions are expected tonight with low temperatures falling into the 10s and wind chill values dropping into the single digits. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Sunday through Friday. No hazardous weather is expected at this time. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation is not expected at this time. $$ Shamburger

Special Weather Statement

Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Nashville TN 513 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-121500- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 513 AM CST Sat Mar 12 2022 ...Hazardous travel today and tonight due to snow on roads... Hazardous travel conditions continue across Middle Tennessee this morning with many roads now snow-covered and icy, especially secondary roadways. Drivers are urged to use caution if traveling today as roads will be very slick in some areas. Travel conditions should improve somewhat by this afternoon as sunshine helps melt snow on roads. However, hazardous travel is expected to redevelop Saturday evening into Sunday morning, as temperatures drop into the teens and leftover snow refreezes onto roadways. $$ Shamburger