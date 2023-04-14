Franklin’s Southall Makes List of Best New Hotels in the World 2023

Travel + Leisure has named Franklin’s Southall to its 2023 It List of Best New Hotels, which identifies the best new hotels and resorts around the globe. After a highly anticipated opening in December 2022, Southall has brought a new meaning to luxury farm-based resorts, providing ample sustenance for the mind, soul, and body. History meets innovation within the 325-acre working farm, the earth feeds the kitchen, and the experience nurtures the soul.

“We’re honored and proud to be recognized as one of the top 100 best new resorts throughout the world with this award,” said Paul Mishkin, founder of Southall. “Our dream became a reality when Southall opened its doors this past December and I’m in awe of what our team has accomplished and continues to create daily from amenities and programming to immersive farm experiences and our intricately designed culinary program. We look forward to being in great company with the best of the best globally for years to come.”

An evolution of traditional Southern hospitality, Southall salutes the area’s agricultural heritage while foraging an innovative path ahead. The property boasts a comprehensive experience including state-of-the-art gastronomy, mindful wellness practices, sustainable farming, and multifaceted outdoor experiences and adventure offerings.

Selected by Travel + Leisure editors, 2023 It List recognizes the 100 most exciting hotel openings and reopenings around the world. Over the past year, the editors sifted through hundreds of hotels across the globe, which were then narrowed to just 100 in total with 37 countries represented on this year’s list. This is the 18th annual Travel + Leisure It List and the full awards list will be published in the upcoming May issue.

For more information, visit www.southalltn.com.

Southall is located at 1994 Carters Creek Pike, Franklin, TN.