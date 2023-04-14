Sounds Thump Tides for Third Straight Triumph

Blake Perkins goes 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two outfield assists, as the Sounds defeat the Norfolk Tides 5-2.

The Nashville Sounds (8-4) continued their hot streak on Thursday night, defeating the Norfolk Tides (5-7) 5-2 at First Horizon Park. Blake Perkins led the way for the Sounds, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two outfield assists. Keston Hiura also added a two-run homer for the Sounds.

Perkins was a force on both sides of the ball on Thursday night. He went 2-for-4 at the plate, driving in two runs and scoring once. He also made two outstanding plays in right field, throwing out two Tides runners on the basepaths.

The Sounds’ pitching staff was also impressive on Thursday night, combining to allow just two runs on six hits over seven innings. Relievers Contreras (1-0), Cam Robinson, Bennett Sousa and Clayton Andrews (S, 1) combined to throw seven scoreless innings, striking out six Tides batters.

The Sounds will look to keep their winning streak alive on Friday night, as they take on the Tides in the fourth game of the six-game series. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. at First Horizon Park.

Post-Game Notes

The Sounds are 5-1 through their first six games at First Horizon Park. It is their best start at home since starting 7-1 to begin the 2006 season.

Blake Perkins picked up two outfield assists tonight. The last Sounds outfielder to have two assists in a game was Joey Wiemer on September 10, 2022.

The Nashville bullpen continues to be the best bullpen in the International League, lowering their ERA to 2.16 (66.2 IP/16 ER).

Bennett Sousa tossed one scoreless inning in his Nashville debut (H, 2 K). His previous appearance came at First Horizon Park as a Louisville Bat on April 1.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2023 season are on sale now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

SOURCE: MILB