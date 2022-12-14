Franklin Visitor Center Hosting 12 Days of Christmas Promotion With Curated Gift Bundles

Shoppers looking for the perfect gifts and stocking stuffers can find that unique item with a local tie during the 12 Days of Christmas promotion at the Visitor Center in downtown Franklin. When guests spend $75 or more, they will receive $20 off another item at checkout.

For the holidays, the Visitor Center has curated gift bundles of local goods, branded Franklin merchandise, and so much more from local makers across Williamson County. Shoppers who have not visited lately will also find a reimagined retail experience featuring top-of-the-line merchandise from makers locally and across the Southeast!

In the Visitor Center this holiday season, shoppers can also find a pair of exclusive items. Bring the serenity of Main Street into your home with the 4th & Main custom scent candle by Pare Candle, or pick up a limited edition, hand-crafted Cloisonné ornament that depicts historic downtown Franklin as the perfect addition to any Christmas tree.

Holiday deals during the 12 Days of Christmas will be available through Christmas Eve at the Visitor Center located at 400 Main Street, Suite 130, in downtown Franklin.

ABOUT VISIT FRANKLIN Visit Franklin is the public brand name of the Williamson County Convention & Visitors Bureau. Visit Franklin is the official destination marketing organization for Franklin and the unique communities of Williamson County, Tennessee. Visit Franklin stimulates economic growth by promoting travel and tourism assets such as history, music, attractions, entertainment, the arts, and events to visitors worldwide. For information on Franklin and Williamson County, visit us on the web at VisitFranklin.com.