Local Franklin Designer Featured in People Magazine

People Magazine recently published a look inside the home of music artist Bear Rineheart, designed by Tanya Hembree of Onyx + Alabaster, an interior design studio and market in downtown Franklin.

Bear, founding member of Need to Breathe who is also a solo artist, performing as Wilder Woods and his wife, Mary, wanted to create a “chic, yet family-friendly home.” they told People Magazine.

Hembree was tasked with melding Bear’s design choice of clean lines with the use of brick and stone and Mary’s choice of preference of soft elements.

Throughout the home, you see wood elements in the Master bedroom and bathroom. The entryway features a large geometric light fixture with accents of black.

Mary told People Magazine,”I actually walked into ONYX + ALABASTER’s home store and immediately felt like this is the vibe I wanted to go with,” Mary shared. “We gave them some inspiration photos and Tanya kind of took it from there. I feel like they totally nailed it!”

Take a look at the photos here.

Visit Onyx + Alabaster in downtown Franklin at 234 Public Square.