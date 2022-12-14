Celebrating the December WCS Bus Drivers of the Month

From WCS InFocus

By
Williamson Source
-
Sonic Bus Driver Appr December-4
Photo by WCS

The district and Sonic Drive-In are once again celebrating our excellent bus drivers.

On Tuesday, December 13, the December Bus Drivers of the Month were recognized for their hard work and dedication to getting students to school safely. Pearline Gibbs, Beth James, Donnie Buford, Connie Johnson, Keith Luster and Geina Haddox were all honored.

Each driver received a free meal, a certificate and a gift card to Sonic Drive-In.

Do you know a bus driver you’d like to celebrate? Nominate them as Bus Driver of the Month by filling out a form on the WCS website. Each month, the WCS Transportation Department supervisor and assistant supervisor will select the bus drivers to recognize.

MORE SCHOOL NEWS

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here