Franklin PR Firm Wins Multiple Awards for TDOT Campaign, Nobody Trashes Tennessee

Franklin-based PR and marketing firm, Gray Public Relations, was recently recognized at the Nashville PRSA Chapter’s 36th Annual Parthenon Awards.

The firm, in partnership with The Atkins Group, received awards in five categories for their work on behalf of the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) Nobody Trashes Tennessee litter prevention public education campaign.

In addition to the Nobody Trashes Tennessee campaign relaunch in August 2021 and the campaign’s website, nobodytrashestn.com, awards were received for the No Trash November initiative that was responsible for engaging more than 1,000 volunteers that removed more than 47,000 pounds of litter from Tennessee’s roadways.

Led by Franklin resident, Amy Gray, Gray Public Relations opened for business in 2005. In addition to TDOT, the firm represents several area businesses including H.G. Hill Realty Company and Sonata Bank.