Boyle Investment Company Names President and CEO

Boyle Investment Company (Boyle) has appointed Matt Hayden president and CEO. Hayden will oversee the management, finance and operations of Boyle and its affiliated companies, Boyle Nashville, LLC, and Boyle Insurance Agency, with a total of approximately 135 employees. Boyle will celebrate its 90th anniversary next year, and Hayden will work directly with the company’s Chairman Paul Boyle, Vice Chairmen Henry Morgan Jr. and Bayard Morgan, and senior managers to continue to guide the strategic direction of the company.

Hayden joined Boyle in 2014 as deputy treasurer. In 2016, he was promoted to CFO and since then has overseen all finance, tax accounting and refinancing activities of Boyle and its affiliates, and played a major role in property acquisition/disposition decisions. Hayden also oversees the company’s investment fund, Midsouth Capital Fund, its investment committee, and its acquisition/disposition analysis of properties.

“For the past six years as CFO of Boyle, Matt has successfully handled a wide range of responsibilities that were extremely complex and involved the oversight of financial accounting and reporting for a large portfolio of investment properties, including 150 different real estate entities composed of different investors,” said Paul Boyle, chairman of Boyle.

“Matt has the experience, the ability to handle complexity, an exceptional analytical ability and the human touch to lead Boyle Investment Company to the next level,” agreed Bayard Boyle Jr. and Henry Morgan Sr., co-chairmen emeritus of Boyle.

“Since joining Boyle nearly a decade ago, Matt has contributed hugely to the company’s growth,” said Mark Halperin, executive vice president and COO of Boyle. “We are confident that Matt is uniquely qualified to oversee the operation and management of our Memphis office, now the largest office landlord in the Greater Memphis region, and our Nashville office, one of the largest private developers in the Greater Nashville area.”

Boyle now manages approximately 8 million square feet of commercial space in the Greater Memphis and Nashville markets. Boyle Nashville owns and manages almost 4 million square feet of office and retail space, as well as a projected 5 million square feet in the development and planning stages.

“Matt’s extensive experience prior to joining Boyle, and his deep understanding of our values and commitment to building community, make him the perfect candidate to lead Boyle into our 100th anniversary over the next decade and beyond,” said Boyle partner Phil Fawcett. “We are confident in the future of Boyle and our next generation of leadership with Matt at the helm.”

Prior to joining Boyle, Hayden gained a wealth of knowledge and experience in the areas of accounting, corporate finance, and mergers and acquisitions. He was previously a senior vice president with Wunderlich Securities, Inc., in the investment banking group, where he specialized in advising companies on mergers and acquisitions and capital-raising transactions in the financial services, industrial and energy sectors. Prior to Wunderlich, he was a first vice president with Morgan Keegan & Company, Inc., where he specialized in transactions in the transportation, industrial and financial services sectors. Hayden also performed assurance and advisory services for public and private companies with Ernst & Young.

“I am humbled, honored and excited about this opportunity,” Hayden said. “Since joining Boyle, I have learned so much about the company, its operations and culture from a team of long-term industry executives who developed a significant amount of real estate in the Greater Memphis and Nashville markets. Along with the Boyle and Morgan families, these executives have been key in preparing me for this new role.”

Hayden succeeds Paul Boyle, who has served as president of Boyle since 2013 and has been promoted to chairman. Henry Morgan Jr. and Bayard Morgan have been named vice chairmen, and Bayard Boyle Jr. and Henry Morgan Sr. have been named co-chairmen emeritus.

Founded in 1933 by Bayard Boyle Sr. and his two brothers, Snowden and Charles, Boyle Investment Company is one of the oldest real estate development, management, sales and leasing firms in Memphis. In 2001, Boyle opened a Nashville office, which has grown from two principals to 34 employees and is actively developing major large-scale, mixed-use projects including Capitol View, Berry Farms, Meridian Cool Springs, McEwen Northside and CityPark Brentwood.

About Boyle Nashville

Boyle Investment Company opened the doors to its Nashville commercial real estate office in 2001. Boyle’s reputation as a master developer with innovative design and extensive planning experience dates back to Memphis in 1933, and we’re proud to have continued that work in Middle Tennessee. The key to Boyle’s success has been our dedication to building community through the creation of high-end, mixed-use districts that blend walkability, livability and workability while standing the test of time.

Over the course of 20-plus years in Nashville, our portfolio has seen steady growth. Boyle Nashville owns and manages almost 4 million square feet of office and retail space, as well as a projected 5 million square feet in the development and planning stages.

Boyle’s projects include Berry Farms, McEwen Northside, Meridian Cool Springs, CityPark Brentwood, Capitol View and others. Recently, Boyle has garnered awards such as 2021 ICSC Global Design and Development Award and 2019 NAIOP Developer of the Year.