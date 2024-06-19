Franklin Police Participating in Tennessee’s Best-Looking Cruiser Photo Contest

The Franklin Police Department is asking for your vote!

The agency is participating in the 2024 Best-Looking Cruiser Contest, sponsored by the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO).

Online voting began Monday, and concludes Friday, June 28 at 4 p.m. The winning department will be recognized at the THSO Law Enforcement Challenge Conference in August.

The public can choose their favorite three photos of police vehicles from law enforcement agencies across the state. The Franklin Police Department photo showcases one of its marked Ford Explorers parked in downtown Franklin’s Public Square. The picture was taken by Ernesto Perez.

To vote, please visit: https://tntrafficsafety.org/cruiser-voting-2024

