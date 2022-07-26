Franklin Police Law Enforcement Assistance Partnership Purchases CoolCop Devices

To help Franklin Police Officers beat the summer heat, Franklin’s Law Enforcement Assistance Partnership (LEAP), purchased patrol officers a unique device called CoolCop. You see it being modeled, here.

One end of the hose connects to an AC vent in the police car and the other goes inside the officer’s bullet-resistant vest, providing a blast of cold air to the officer’s torso, which normally gets no airflow because of the vest.

LEAP is a nonprofit organization that helps support Franklin Police Officers and their families. This most recent expression of LEAP’s appreciation for Franklin Police Officers was possible thanks to a generous $82,000 donation from May’s Jeff Carson Memorial Benefit Concert, following Officer Carson’s death, earlier this year. LEAP is especially thankful to Jeff’s family, friends, and management team for their thoughtful support, and love for the Franklin Police Department.