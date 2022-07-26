Vintage Winery in Columbia Announces Closure

Vintage Winery in Columbia announced it will close soon.

In a social media post they shared, “The lease on our little Vino Servicenter is soon coming to its end. The building owner currently has the property listed for sale and a new long term lease does not look feasible at this time. What an AWESOME couple years!! We are so proud of the community that was had on that patio during such trying times for many. We hope whomever ends up with this gem of a spot does something amazing and even better!! So, don’t procrastinate… make sure you get your fill of #vintagefridaynightjazzsession and Saturday patio music in the next few weeks before it’s gone.”

There are musical guests scheduled for the weekend of the 30th and August 5th.

You can visit their other tasting room in Leipers Fork called Wines in the Fork located at 4165 Old Hillsboro Road, Franklin.

Find Vintage Winery at 616 N Main Street, Columbia. Hours of operation are Wednesday, noon – 5 pm, Thursday, noon – 6 pm, Friday – Saturday, noon- 8:30 pm.

