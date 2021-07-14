Franklin Police Investigating Two Smash & Grab Burglaries at Local Businesses

Detectives in Franklin are seeking information about two business break-ins. This video shows a masked suspect breaking into the Cool Springs Boulevard CoreLife Eatery, at 3:10 am, last Thursday, July 8.

The suspect got away empty-handed but struck again a short time later at Just Love Coffee on Aspen Grove Drive, where the coffee shop’s safe was stolen.

There is a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip



