Morning Source: Chef Maneet Chauhan

Morning Source

Guest: Chef Maneet Chauhan



Originally Aired: July 8, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Chef Maneet Chauhan about the upcoming Sunday Supper Series.

Chef Chauhan, along with Chris Thomas of Made South, founded Franklin Food & Wine Festival and they are currently hosting a series of dinners called Sunday Supper, held at The Harpeth Hotel in downtown Franklin. The second installment of the series takes place July 25.

Sunday Supper guests will enjoy a unique, five-course culinary experience created by celebrity chef and Franklin Food & Wine co-founder Maneet Chauhan and Devin Walline, the executive chef of 1799 Kitchen & Cocktails. Buy tickets here.

Chef Chauhan is a chef, restauranteur, Food Network judge and founder of Morph Hospitality. Other partners of Morph Hospitality include Chef Chauhan’s husband Vivek Deora and Kevin Williams. Morph Hospitality includes four restaurants: Tansuo, Chauhan Ale & Masala House, The Mockingbird and Chaatable.

***

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!