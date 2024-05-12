Mojo’s Tacos is Now Open in Nolensville

Late last year, Mojo’s Tacos announced it would open its third location in Nolensville, in the former Pork Belly Farmhouse location (7623 Nolensville Road, Building #4).

On social media, the taco restaurant shared it was open for business. Stating, Mojo’s 3 is NOW OPEN! Thank you for all the love, patience, and support as we prepared for this moment! Get ready to come see our two-story, brand-new Mojo’s right in the heart of Nolensville!”

Hours of operation for Nolensville will be Monday – Friday, 11 am – 9 pm, Saturday – Sunday, 9 am – 9 pm. Breakfast tacos will be offered from 9 am – 11 am on the weekend.

Mojo’s Tacos first opened at The Factory in Franklin in 2018 and is named after Mojo, a bull owned by Bill Butler, one of the owners. Upon their initial opening, we were told that Mojo is an imposing animal with a gentle heart who loves to eat well. When Butler, his son Will Butler, Travis Anderson, and Dave Story decided to open a taco shop focused on great food, craft beverages, and a hip, energetic atmosphere, the Mojo’s name was a no-brainer.

The taco shop has a great local following; it began as a food truck before opening in The Factory.

You can visit Mojo’s Tacos at The Factory in Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, and Thompson Station, 2000 Tollgate Boulevard, Thompson’s Station.

