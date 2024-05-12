Real Estate Property Transfers in Brentwood for April 15, 2024

house for sale clouds

See property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for April 15-19, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$480,000Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 129536 Tarren Mill LnBrentwood37027
$834,200Brentwood Hills Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 865009 Jackson LnBrentwood37027
$500,000Heathrow Hills Pb 21 Pg 1391007 Lookout Ridge DrBrentwood37027
$1,150,000Country Club Est Pb 3 Pg 3508 Meadowlark LnBrentwood37027
$1,421,994Fountainhead Sec 6 Pb 15 Pg 215141 Walnut Park DrBrentwood37027
$1,100,0001002 Holly Tree Gap RdBrentwood37027
$750,000Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 828121 Boiling Springs PlaceBrentwood37027
$2,150,000Parkside @ Brenthaven Pb 48 Pg 598221 Glover DrBrentwood37027
$830,000Carondelet Sec 3 Pb 3 Pg 52707 Davis DrBrentwood37027
$2,250,000Heathrow Hills Pb 21 Pg 1391009 Lookout Ridge DrBrentwood37027
$2,200,000Governors Club The Ph 2 Pb 25 Pg 6632 Colonel Winstead DrBrentwood37027
$4,800,000Avery Pb 65 Pg 1296466 Penrose DrBrentwood37027
$3,350,000Delfino Pb 77 Pg 134496 Chloe CtBrentwood37027
$1,450,000Tuscany Hills Sec 1 Pb 47 Pg 1039642 Portofino DrBrentwood37027
$1,320,000Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 5 Pb 29 Pg 1279648 Brunswick DrBrentwood37027
$1,310,000Glenellen Est Sec 1 Pb 43 Pg 469508 Wicklow RdBrentwood37027
$490,000Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 345209 Bond Springs CtBrentwood37027
$34,550,000Brentwood Park I-65 Park Pb 26 Pg 30Galleria BlvdBrentwood37027
$1,570,250Concord Hunt Sec 6 Pb 35 Pg 1111232 Concord Hunt DrBrentwood37027
$1,400,000Governors Club The Ph 4 Pb 27 Pg 6715 Innisbrook LnBrentwood37027
$990,000Raintree Forest Sec 5-a Pb 13 Pg 689467 Foothills DrBrentwood37027
$707,000Eldorado Acres Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 861711 Araby DrBrentwood37027
$1,000,000Indian Point Sec 3 Pb 8 Pg 721211 Arrowhead DrBrentwood37027
$995,000Indian Point Sec 3 Pb 8 Pg 721211 Arrowhead DrBrentwood37027

