Real Estate Property Transfers in Brentwood for April 15, 2024

See property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for April 15-19, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $480,000 Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12 9536 Tarren Mill Ln Brentwood 37027 $834,200 Brentwood Hills Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 86 5009 Jackson Ln Brentwood 37027 $500,000 Heathrow Hills Pb 21 Pg 139 1007 Lookout Ridge Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,150,000 Country Club Est Pb 3 Pg 3 508 Meadowlark Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,421,994 Fountainhead Sec 6 Pb 15 Pg 21 5141 Walnut Park Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,100,000 1002 Holly Tree Gap Rd Brentwood 37027 $750,000 Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 82 8121 Boiling Springs Place Brentwood 37027 $2,150,000 Parkside @ Brenthaven Pb 48 Pg 59 8221 Glover Dr Brentwood 37027 $830,000 Carondelet Sec 3 Pb 3 Pg 52 707 Davis Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,250,000 Heathrow Hills Pb 21 Pg 139 1009 Lookout Ridge Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,200,000 Governors Club The Ph 2 Pb 25 Pg 66 32 Colonel Winstead Dr Brentwood 37027 $4,800,000 Avery Pb 65 Pg 129 6466 Penrose Dr Brentwood 37027 $3,350,000 Delfino Pb 77 Pg 134 496 Chloe Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,450,000 Tuscany Hills Sec 1 Pb 47 Pg 103 9642 Portofino Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,320,000 Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 5 Pb 29 Pg 127 9648 Brunswick Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,310,000 Glenellen Est Sec 1 Pb 43 Pg 46 9508 Wicklow Rd Brentwood 37027 $490,000 Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 34 5209 Bond Springs Ct Brentwood 37027 $34,550,000 Brentwood Park I-65 Park Pb 26 Pg 30 Galleria Blvd Brentwood 37027 $1,570,250 Concord Hunt Sec 6 Pb 35 Pg 111 1232 Concord Hunt Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,400,000 Governors Club The Ph 4 Pb 27 Pg 67 15 Innisbrook Ln Brentwood 37027 $990,000 Raintree Forest Sec 5-a Pb 13 Pg 68 9467 Foothills Dr Brentwood 37027 $707,000 Eldorado Acres Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 86 1711 Araby Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,000,000 Indian Point Sec 3 Pb 8 Pg 72 1211 Arrowhead Dr Brentwood 37027 $995,000 Indian Point Sec 3 Pb 8 Pg 72 1211 Arrowhead Dr Brentwood 37027

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email