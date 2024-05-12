Real Estate Property Transfers in Brentwood for April 15, 2024

See property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for April 15-19, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$480,000
|Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12
|9536 Tarren Mill Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$834,200
|Brentwood Hills Sec 1 Pb 2 Pg 86
|5009 Jackson Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$500,000
|Heathrow Hills Pb 21 Pg 139
|1007 Lookout Ridge Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,150,000
|Country Club Est Pb 3 Pg 3
|508 Meadowlark Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,421,994
|Fountainhead Sec 6 Pb 15 Pg 21
|5141 Walnut Park Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,100,000
|1002 Holly Tree Gap Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$750,000
|Primm Farm Pb 81 Pg 82
|8121 Boiling Springs Place
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,150,000
|Parkside @ Brenthaven Pb 48 Pg 59
|8221 Glover Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$830,000
|Carondelet Sec 3 Pb 3 Pg 52
|707 Davis Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,250,000
|Heathrow Hills Pb 21 Pg 139
|1009 Lookout Ridge Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,200,000
|Governors Club The Ph 2 Pb 25 Pg 66
|32 Colonel Winstead Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$4,800,000
|Avery Pb 65 Pg 129
|6466 Penrose Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,350,000
|Delfino Pb 77 Pg 134
|496 Chloe Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,450,000
|Tuscany Hills Sec 1 Pb 47 Pg 103
|9642 Portofino Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,320,000
|Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 5 Pb 29 Pg 127
|9648 Brunswick Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,310,000
|Glenellen Est Sec 1 Pb 43 Pg 46
|9508 Wicklow Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$490,000
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 34
|5209 Bond Springs Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$34,550,000
|Brentwood Park I-65 Park Pb 26 Pg 30
|Galleria Blvd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,570,250
|Concord Hunt Sec 6 Pb 35 Pg 111
|1232 Concord Hunt Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,400,000
|Governors Club The Ph 4 Pb 27 Pg 67
|15 Innisbrook Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$990,000
|Raintree Forest Sec 5-a Pb 13 Pg 68
|9467 Foothills Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$707,000
|Eldorado Acres Sec 2 Pb 4 Pg 86
|1711 Araby Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,000,000
|Indian Point Sec 3 Pb 8 Pg 72
|1211 Arrowhead Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$995,000
|Indian Point Sec 3 Pb 8 Pg 72
|1211 Arrowhead Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
