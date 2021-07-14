Today’s Top Stories: July 14, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for July 14, 2021.

stolen vehicle in spring hill

1Stolen Vehicle From Lewisburg, TN Recovered in Spring Hill

On July 13th, SHPD officers were called to the area of the Worthington Glenn Apartments for an abandoned vehicle. Read More

Bone and Joint Institute Surgeon Discusses Critical Back Pain Factor

2Bone and Joint Institute Surgeon Discusses Critical Back Pain Factor

Back pain affects approximately eight out of ten adults at some point in their lives. The question, for many, is not “if” but “when” back pain may strike. We recently sat down with Michael McNamara, M.D., an orthopaedic surgeon at Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee, to learn more about what can be done to both prevent and recover from back pain. Read More

Drake's
photo from Drake’s

3Local Restaurants Participating in Burger Week

Nashville Scene’s Burger Week is back (July 12-18) where local restaurants offer a burger special for $7. Read More

coronavirus
Stock Image

4Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at COVID-19 case count in Williamson County. Read More

1203 boxthorn drive brentwood
1203 Boxthorn Drive, Brentwood TN

5New Construction and New Listings: Brentwood, Franklin & Arrington

This summer, settle into your new home in Brentwood, lay claim to a custom home currently under construction in Arrington, or discover a private oasis with nearly 100 acres of mature trees and rolling hillsides – just minutes from Downtown Franklin! Read More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here