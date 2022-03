Police in Franklin are working to identify a group of suspects who worked together to steal two iPhones from a display table at the Cool Springs Apple Store.

Two of the crooks distracted store employees while the other two cut security cables, and then hid the phones in their clothes. There is a cash reward of up to $1,000 if you have information about who they are.

Recognize them? Call Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip

MORE CRIME NEWS