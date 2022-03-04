Ravenwood Wins GNASH Hockey State Championship

By
Austin Timberlake
-
Junior Luke Schenkel Lifts up the Trophy

Ravenwood High School won the Greater Nashville Area Scholastic Hockey (GNASH) State Championship.

This is their 6th total championship which is tied for the most ever. They defeated Wilson County, which is comprised of athletes from Mt. Juliet, Lebanon and Green Hill, by a score of 4-1 on Monday night.

Ravenwood had not won since the 2017 season. The Raptors’ goaltender Ryan Farrell won the 2022 MVP. They beat local rivals Brentwood in the semi finals who were the top overall seed. They posted a (17-3-1) regular season record and in the post season went (5-1).

