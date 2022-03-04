Today’s Top 5 Stories: March 4, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for March 4, 2022.
A Nashville man previously convicted of sex trafficking a minor and transportation of a minor for the purpose of engaging in prostitution was sentenced today to 30 years in federal prison, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee.
Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week.
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
Amazon will close all of its 68 bookstores including the one at The Mall at Green Hills in Nashville, reports Reuters.
The City of Spring Hill plans to update the popular memorial to Casey Marie Sneed, the eight-year-old city resident who died 22 years ago while playing in the snow near her home.