Today’s Top 5 Stories: March 4, 2022

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Kite Festival
photo from Kite Fest Facebook

Here’s a look at the top stories for March 4, 2022.

Tavarie Anthony Williams
Photo by FPD in 2020

1Nashville Man Arrested at Franklin Hotel Sentenced to Federal Prison For Sex-Trafficking

A Nashville man previously convicted of sex trafficking a minor and transportation of a minor for the purpose of engaging in prostitution was sentenced today to 30 years in federal prison, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. Read More

What's New to Streaming in June 2020 rs

2What’s New to Streaming in March 2022

Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Read More.

Jamie O'Neal
photo from Homestead Hall

3Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read More

Amazon
credit-Amazon

4Amazon to Close All 68 of its Physical Bookstores

Amazon will close all of its 68 bookstores including the one at The Mall at Green Hills in Nashville, reports Reuters. Read More.

casey's castle at evans park
Photo from Change.org

5Spring Hill to Update Memorial at Evans Park, Address Safety Concerns

The City of Spring Hill plans to update the popular memorial to Casey Marie Sneed, the eight-year-old city resident who died 22 years ago while playing in the snow near her home. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

