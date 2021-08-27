Franklin Fire Station No 2 Accepting Donations for Waverly

Franklin Fire Station No 2, located at 907 Murfreesboro Road, is accepting donations for the Humphreys County flood victims. Donations will be accepted through 7pm, Friday, August 27.
Items in need include:
- Diaper
- Wipes
- Formula
- Non-perishable food items
- Bottled water
- Hygiene products
- Dog and cat food
- Paper towels
- Toilet paper
- Paper plates
- Plastic utensils
This week, the City of Franklin Fire Department deployed eight firefighters to help the community of Waverly with search operations and victim support after deadly floods affected the area.
