Franklin Fire Station No 2 Accepting Donations for Waverly

Franklin Fire Station No 2, located at 907 Murfreesboro Road, is accepting donations for the Humphreys County flood victims. Donations will be accepted through 7pm, Friday, August 27.

Items in need include:

Diaper

Wipes

Formula

Non-perishable food items

Bottled water

Hygiene products

Dog and cat food

Paper towels

Toilet paper

Paper plates

Plastic utensils

This week, the City of Franklin Fire Department deployed eight firefighters to help the community of Waverly with search operations and victim support after deadly floods affected the area.