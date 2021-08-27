City of Brentwood Donates Over $200K to Local Schools

The Brentwood City Commission is giving $238,785 to Williamson County schools serving Brentwood-area students.

At the Commission’s regular meeting August 23, representatives from 12 WCS schools accepted the donations. Brentwood and Ravenwood high schools both received $62,400. Brentwood, Sunset and Woodland middle schools received $15,600 each. Crockett, Edmondson, Jordan, Kenrose, Lipscomb and Scales elementary schools were awarded $10,400 each. Sunset Elementary was given $4,785 due to the lower percentage of Brentwood students enrolled.

“We very much appreciate the ongoing support of the Brentwood City Commission, both financially and in so many other ways,” said WCS Superintendent Jason Golden. “This financial support supplements academics, the arts and athletics for these schools and their students.”

The schools plan to use the donations in varying ways, including expanding Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) activities and upgrading classrooms. Over the past 35 years, the Brentwood City Commission has given more than $6 million to Williamson County Schools.