City of Brentwood Donates Over $200K to Local Schools

From WCS inFocus

By
Williamson Source
-
WCS Brentwood Area Middle and High Schools
WCS Brentwood Area Middle and High Schools

The Brentwood City Commission is giving $238,785 to Williamson County schools serving Brentwood-area students.

At the Commission’s regular meeting August 23, representatives from 12 WCS schools accepted the donations. Brentwood and Ravenwood high schools both received $62,400. Brentwood, Sunset and Woodland middle schools received $15,600 each. Crockett, Edmondson, Jordan, Kenrose, Lipscomb and Scales elementary schools were awarded $10,400 each. Sunset Elementary was given $4,785 due to the lower percentage of Brentwood students enrolled.

“We very much appreciate the ongoing support of the Brentwood City Commission, both financially and in so many other ways,” said WCS Superintendent Jason Golden. “This financial support supplements academics, the arts and athletics for these schools and their students.”

The schools plan to use the donations in varying ways, including expanding Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) activities and upgrading classrooms. Over the past 35 years, the Brentwood City Commission has given more than $6 million to Williamson County Schools.

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here