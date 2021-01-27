Former American Idols Gabby Barrett & Cade Foehner Welcome Baby

American Idol alumni/country artist Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner welcomed a new baby!

Barrett and Foehner met while on American Idol Season 16 and became parents to a baby girl.

Via Instagram, Barrett shared about the arrival stating, “Gotten to spend a very sweet week with our newest addition.. meet our girl -Baylah May Foehner -1.18.21”

A proud dad, Foehner shared via Instagram, “Baylah May Foehner -The Lord Jesus has given me so much that I scarce can believe it. Not only to be saved from sin because of His Gospel but to also be given a Wife who is not only my best friend in the whole wide world but who also has bore me a child. I am a blessed man beyond my understanding.”

The couple wed in October 2019 announcing their pregnancy in August 2020.