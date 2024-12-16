Follow the Dirt Road to 2025 at Jason Aldean’s Bar

If you’re looking for a great New Year’s Eve party, check out Jason Alden’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar, where you can hang out all night on the rooftop with amazing food and drink, live bands and DJs.

Whatever kind of party you’re in the mood for, Jason Aldean’s has your ticket. GA tickets offer access to the main floor dining room and mezzanine areas, with live music all night and free food until midnight on the mezzanine. (NYE food buffet is first-come, first-served, and availability is not guaranteed.) The Rooftop ticket includes access to all areas of the venue including the rooftop bar with live bands and a late-night DJ.

Tickets are $40 for Main Floor General Access, which includes access to the Main Floor and Mezzanine levels, with live bands all night and buffet until midnight on the Mezzanine. The Rooftop General Access ticket is $100, and includes access to all areas at Jason Aldean’s including the rooftop patio, with live music on all levels and rooftop DJ starting at 10 p.m.

Tickets are $250 for the Platinum Pass, which grants expedited full-venue access to Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar, Morgan Wallen’s This Bar + Tennessee Kitchen, Luke’s 32 Bridge, Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa and Lainey Wilson’s Bell Bottoms Up. Platinum Pass entry is contingent on venue capacity. New Year’s Eve tickets are available to ages 21+ only.

Jason Aldean’s Katchen + Rooftop Bar is located at 307 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201.

Tickets are available for purchase on LineLeap: https://tickets.lineleap.com/e/iZ1KbqY3MxQY7QCXYW9R?t=130bb7

