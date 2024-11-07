First Watch Celebrates the Holiday Season with New Flavors

October 29, 2024 – Holidays have arrived at First Watch as the breakfast, brunch and lunch concept launches its limited-time seasonal menu. The new menu is complete with the comeback of fan-favorites and new additions that are sure to spark the joy of the season. Now through January 6, 2025, the chef-driven menu is available at restaurants nationwide.*

“Our new seasonal menu is inspired by the festive flavors of the holidays – and marks the seasonal return of everyone’s favorite Cinnamon Chip Pancakes,” said Shane Schaibly, Senior Vice President of Culinary Strategy at First Watch. “From comforting classics with a modern twist to vibrant, seasonal dishes, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. My personal favorite of this menu are the Double Crunch Breakfast Tacos. We’ve reimagined this cult classic with a breakfast twist, featuring crispy bacon and hard-shell tortillas for an extra crunch and a flavorful combination of all your favorite taco toppings.”

First Watch’s full seasonal menu includes:

Double Crunch Breakfast Tacos – Two double-layered tacos, each with a wheat-corn tortilla filled with refried black beans and Cheddar and Monterey Jack, wrapped around a crispy corn tortilla shell filled with scrambled cage-free eggs, hardwood smoked bacon and hand-pulled carnitas. Topped with lime crema, housemade pico de gallo, fresh avocado and cilantro. Served with a cup of fresh fruit sprinkled with Tajin® seasoning.

– Two double-layered tacos, each with a wheat-corn tortilla filled with refried black beans and Cheddar and Monterey Jack, wrapped around a crispy corn tortilla shell filled with scrambled cage-free eggs, hardwood smoked bacon and hand-pulled carnitas. Topped with lime crema, housemade pico de gallo, fresh avocado and cilantro. Served with a cup of fresh fruit sprinkled with Tajin® seasoning. Stay Golden Cinnamon Roll – A freshly baked cinnamon roll glazed with lemon cream cheese icing and gilded with luxurious gold sprinkles.

– A freshly baked cinnamon roll glazed with lemon cream cheese icing and gilded with luxurious gold sprinkles. Cinnamon Chip Pancake Breakfast – A classic, seasonal First Watch favorite. Two cage-free eggs cooked any style with a cinnamon chip pancake and your choice of hardwood smoked bacon or chicken, pork or turkey sausage.

– A classic, seasonal First Watch favorite. Two cage-free eggs cooked any style with a cinnamon chip pancake and your choice of hardwood smoked bacon or chicken, pork or turkey sausage. Steak & Eggs Hash – Seared steak, house-roasted Crimini mushrooms and onions, Mozzarella and fresh spinach in a potato hash. Topped with two cage-free eggs any style, Parmesan cream sauce and fresh herbs. Served with Parmesan-crusted ciabatta.

– Seared steak, house-roasted Crimini mushrooms and onions, Mozzarella and fresh spinach in a potato hash. Topped with two cage-free eggs any style, Parmesan cream sauce and fresh herbs. Served with Parmesan-crusted ciabatta. Red Medicine – Fresh juice featuring pomegranate, cranberry, black tea, honey and cinnamon.

First Watch’s seasonal menus embody the restaurant’s “Follow the Sun” approach to sourcing fresh ingredients of the season. These menus change five times a year and have received national awards for their innovative, trend-forward approach.

First Watch is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. for pickup, delivery and dine-in service. For more information about First Watch and its seasonal menu offerings, visit firstwatch.com.

Source: First Watch

