Titans Agree to Terms With Safety Mike Edwards

NASHVILLE – The Titans have officially agreed to terms with safety Mike Edwards.

Edwards, released from the Bills on Tuesday, will add depth and competition at a position where the team has gotten thin of late.

Over the weekend, the Titans lost veteran safety Quandre Diggs to a foot injury.

On Wednesday, the team placed Diggs and center Lloyd Cushenberry on Injured Reserve.

A six-year NFL veteran, Edwards played in three games with the Bills after playing in 17 games with the Chiefs in 2023, when he played in all 17 games.

A third-round pick of Tampa Bay in the 2019 NFL Draft out of the University of Kentucky, Edwards spent his first four NFL seasons with the Buccaneers.

In his NFL career, Edwards has played in 78 games, including 28 starts.

The Titans return to action on Sunday at the Los Angeles Chargers.

Source: Tennesseetitans.com

