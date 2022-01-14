First Missionary Baptist Church Invites Community to MLK Outdoor Event

First Missionary Baptist Church, of Franklin, is once again inviting all members of the community to commemorate the life and times of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King with a program on Monday, January 17. Due to COVID-19, the program will take place outside.

The program begins at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 17 where attendees will gather at First Missionary Baptist Church, 113 Natchez Street. A march to the public square will be held this year beginning at 11:15 where a program will take place.

The theme of the event is titled “Where Do We Go From Here?” with guest speakers and more.

Visit First Missionary Baptist Church on Facebook, the church is located at 113 Natchez Street and the phone number is (615) 794-5521.