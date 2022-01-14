Williamson Medical Center Update on COVID-19 Hospitalizations: January 13

Williamson Medical Center is providing an updated snapshot of their COVID-19 inpatients as of January 14, 2022. WMC is caring for 33 with COVID (19 unvaccinated, 14 vaccinated) with 4 on ventilators (3 of those are unvaccinated patients), 9 critically ill (4 unvaccinated, 5 vaccinated).

Williamson Medical Center’s last report, on January 6, stated WMC was caring for 43 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 (29 unvaccinated and 14 vaccinated).

Williamson Medical Center issued the following statement:

While total current COVID-19 hospitalizations have decreased week-over-week, the vast majority of this week’s hospitalizations are new admissions and include patients requiring advanced and mechanical methods to assist in breathing.

Please note that our current vaccinated data represents patients who received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine, both doses of the Moderna vaccine, or the J&J vaccine. It does not represent whether or not a patient has received a booster dose at this time.

Vaccination continues to offer the best protection against the severe effects of COVID-19. Though breakthrough infections are possible despite vaccination, protection against severe disease is maintained. As such, WMC encourages those who are not vaccinated to get vaccinated. For those who have completed your initial vaccination, we encourage you to receive a booster dose when eligible to provide additional protection.

Last week, the CDC updated its recommendation for when people can receive a booster shot. This means that people can now receive an mRNA booster shot 5 months after completing their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, 6 months after receiving their second dose of the Moderna vaccine and 2 months after receiving the J&J vaccine.

WMC urges that everyone continue taking precautions during this current surge of the Omicron variant. Recommendations include wearing masks when traveling and around others indoors, observing social distancing, and limiting indoor gatherings.

Find where to get your COVID-19 vaccine, including booster shots for those eligible, here: https://www.vaccines.gov/search/