First Horizon Bank Appoints Cara Rhodes as Vice President of Private Client Services in Middle Tennessee

First Horizon Bank, member of the First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN) family of companies announced that it has named Cara Rhodes as vice president with its private client services team. Rhodes will be based at the bank’s Hill Center office in Brentwood and report to Senior Vice President Debra Hooper.

“We are thrilled to have Cara as part of our First Horizon family,” said Hooper. “With her proven leadership and business development skills and creative approaches to establishing and building long-lasting client relationships, she is a great addition to our team. She will be invaluable in helping us continue to expand our services to clients in this all-important, growing market in Tennessee.”

An accomplished banker who has more than 16 years of experience working in wealth management, commercial lending and mortgage banking, Rhodes will be responsible for managing client relationships and new business development in Middle Tennessee. She holds series 7, 66, life, health and variable insurance licenses in Tennessee and Florida. Rhodes earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and a bachelor’s degree in communications from Florida State University.

“I am excited to join First Horizon Bank and work closely with such an experienced, successful group of bankers in Middle Tennessee,” said Rhodes. “First Horizon is truly unique in its ability to provide world-class customer service and modern banking solutions that meet the needs of our clients. I look forward to becoming actively involved in the Nashville community and to working with my colleagues to grow the bank’s footprint in Middle Tennessee.”

About First Horizon

First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN), with $86 billion in assets, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to strengthening the lives of our associates, clients, shareholders, and communities. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates nearly 500 bank locations in 12 states across the Southeast. With more than 288 years of combined First Horizon Bank and IBERIABANK financial experience, the Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, mortgage, and title insurance services. First Horizon is recognized as one of the nation’s best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com