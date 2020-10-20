Crawl Space Upkeep: 4 Little Ways to Prevent Big Problems

During this age of pandemic, lots of people have found their “honey-do” lists getting longer, their desire to repair, upgrade and tackle new home improvement projects no longer put off. It’s amazing what we can get done when there’s nowhere to go. And if we’re going to be at home, we might as well enjoy and love the home we’re in, right? But while you’re at it, take a bit of time and energy to invest in maintaining and upkeeping your crawl space.

No, it’s not visible. It’s not fun and flashy like a new kitchen or paint job. But a healthy crawl space is so important to protecting the integrity of your home, as well as your family and wallet. Here are four little ways to maintain your crawl space and prevent big problems.

Upkeep 1: Keep Moisture Out

Removing and preventing moisture is one of the most important things you can do to prevent bigger problems. Moisture can cause supporting wood to swell and contract, not to mention provide a breeding ground for mold and mildew. These can not only damage the house but also cause issues in the air you breathe inside the house.

Directing water away from the house using gutters and ensuring the slope of the ground is away from the house are two ways to keep moisture out of your crawl space.

Upkeep 2: Insulate the Crawl Space

You know how important insulation is to the comfort and efficiency of your home. It keeps your house warmer in the winter and cooler in the summer and makes your utility bills lower. If you leave your crawl space unprotected, you’re essentially allowing all that money you pay in utilities to seep back out under your house. You insulate your attic, so insulate your floors, too!

Insulating the crawl space not only keeps your house comfortable and your bills down, it’s impenetrable to water, so it controls the moisture levels and helps in the fight against mold, mildew and unwanted creatures!

Upkeep 3: Keep Critters Out

Critters great and small can wreak havoc on your house, and it often starts in the crawl space. Tiny little cracks that look too small for anything may be just the right size for rodents and insects such as mice and cockroaches seeking a fun place to shelter and hang out. Once they find their way in, they can do a lot of damage, chewing on wires, insulation and wood.

Upkeep 4: Make it Clean and Let it Breathe

Whether you have stored leftover debris from a project under there or just haven’t checked it out in a while, it’s a good idea to tidy up and clean out the crawl space. You not only make it less inviting for creatures, you also can inspect and remedy mildew or standing water.

Once it’s cleaned, it’s important for the crawl space to breathe. Yes, it sounds counterintuitive since we just said to seal it up for insulation and moisture protection. However, your crawl space also needs to breathe or the air becomes stale. (And, remember, the air in the crawl space is the very air you breathe in your home.) Ventilation is key.

Need Help?

If you realize you need some help in the upkeep department, the experts at Columbia CrawlSpace are ready to assist! We can help with moisture control, ventilation and insulation to make your house the place you’re happy to call home. Contact us at 931-982-5310 or email us at [email protected]. Inspections and estimates are free.