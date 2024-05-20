Everything New Coming to Hulu June 2024

From current episodes and original series to kids’ shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is everything coming to Hulu in June 2024.
Here is what’s coming to Hulu in June 2024
June 1
Ace of Cakes: Complete Season 9
Alaskan Bush People: Complete Seasons 5-7
The Amazing Race: Complete Seasons 18-21
Bahamas Life: Complete Season 4
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations (DUBBED)
Caribbean Life: Complete Season 14
Chopped: Complete Seasons 51 and 54
Hawaii Life: Complete Season 1
House Hunters International: Complete Season 139
House Hunters: Complete Season 171
Island Life: Complete Season 17
Maine Cabin Masters: Complete Season 7
Survivor: Compelete Seasons 9-10, 26-27
Welcome to Plathville: Complete Seasons 2-3
About Last Night| 1986
Annapolis | 2006
Aquamarine | 2006
Anchorman: The Legend Of Ron Burgundy | 2004
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues | 2013
The Batman | 2022
Betsy’s Wedding | 1990
Blades Of Glory | 2007
Blue City | 1986
Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation … | 2006
The Boss | 2016
Boys Don’t Cry | 1999
Brown Sugar | 2002
Click | 2006
Coyote Ugly | 2000
The Croods | 2013
The Day After Tomorrow | 2004
Death on the Nile | 2022
The Duke | 2020
Eight Millimeter | 1999
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw | 2019
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off | 1986
Fight Club | 1999
Freddy Got Fingered | 2001
Fresh Horses | 1988
The Girl Next Door | 2004
Hide and Seek | 2005
Hitchcock | 2012
Independence Day | 1996
It Follows | 2015
Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story | 2021
Joker | 2019
Kill Your Darlings | 2013
Life of Pi | 2012
Little Black Book | 2004
Lord of War | 2005
Mirrors | 2008
The Missing | 2003
Money Monster | 2016
The New Guy | 2002
Office Space | 1999
Over The Hedge | 2006
Prayers for Bobby | 2009
Saw | 2004
Saw 2 | 2005
Saw 3 | 2006
Saw 4 | 2007
Saw 5 | 2008
Saw 6 | 2009
Saw: The Final Chapter | 2010
Skyscraper | 2018
Silent Hill | 2006
Slums Of Beverly Hills | 1998
Split | 2017
St. Elmo’s Fire | 1985
Taps | 1981
Van Helsing | 2004
Volcano | 1997
The Vow | 2012
Weird Science | 1985
Wild Tales | 2015
Working Girl | 1988
June 3
World Eats: Bread: Complete Season 1
Bullet Train | 2022
Cameron Esposito: Marriage Material | 2023
Eddie Izzard: Dress to Kill | 1999
Eddie Izzard: Wunderbar | 2022
Gina Yashere: Skinny Bitch | 2008
Jinkx Monsoon: Red Head Redemption | 2023
Monét X Change: Fist of Glory | 2023
Peppermint: So-Sigh-Ety Effects | 2023
Todd Glass: Talks About Stuff | 2012
June 4
FX’s Clipped: Two-Episode Series Premiere
Erased: WWII Heroes of Color: Complete Docuseries
Name That Tune: Season 4 Premiere
The Real Red Tails: Special Premiere
June 5
An Audience With Kylie: Special
June 6
Jungle Bunch: Operation Meltdown | 2023
Perfect Days |2023
June 7
Becoming Karl Lagerfeld: Complete Limited Series (SUBBED & DUBBED)
Queenie: Complete Season 1
Beautiful Wedding | 2024
Step Up | 2006
Step Up 2 The Streets | 2008
Step Up 3D | 2010
What Comes Around | 2023
June 8
Love Island U.K.: Season 11 Premiere
Protecting Paradise: The Story of Niue
Candis Cayne’s Secret Garden: Complete Season 1
OUT 100: 2021, 2022, 2023 Specials
June 9
2024 LA Pride Parade: Livestream
June 10
Restaurant Startup: Complete Series
Rich Kids of Beverly Hills: Complete Series
WAGS: Complete Series
WAGS Atlanta: Complete Series
WAGS Miami: Complete Series
Origin | 2024
June 11
Wreck: Complete Season 2
June 12
GO! GO! Loser Ranger!: Series Premiere (DUBBED)
iHeart Radio & P&G “Can’t Cancel Pride” Special: Livestream
From Tomorrow: Complete Season 1
June 13
BRATS: Documentary Premiere
Pirates: Truth Behind Legends
Rose’s War | 2023
To Kill a Stepfather | 2023
Trapped in the Farmhouse | 2023
June 14
Blood Free: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
Chewing Gum: Complete Series
Jeff Dunham: Unhinged In Hollywood | 2015
Joel McHale: Live from Pyongyang | 2019
Lavell Crawford: Home for the Holidays | 2017
Lavell Crawford: New LookSame Funny (Extended Edition) | 2019
Margaret Cho – PsyCHO | 2015
Mike Birbiglia: What I Should Have Said Was Nothing | 2008
Mike Birbiglia: My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend | 2013
Thee Lavell Crawford | 2023
Tom Segura: Completely Normal | 2014
Whitney Cummings: Money Shot | 2010
June 15
I Kissed a Boy: Complete Season 1
In the Fade | 2017
June 17
Cult Massacre: One Day in Jonestown: Complete Limited Series
Mission: Yozakura Family: Series Premiere (DUBBED)
June 18
Clotilda: The Return Home
June 19
Cesar Millan: Better Human, Better Dog: Complete Season 4
To Catch a Smuggler: Complete Season 7
Wicked Tuna: Complete Season 13
June 20
Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini: Complete Documentary Series
June 21
Shoresy: Complete Season 3
Marmalade | 2024
June 22
Prey | 2024
June 24
Breakin’ On The One: Documentary Film Premiere
The Invitation | 2022
June 25
Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge: Documentary Premiere
June 26
Kokdu: Season of Deity Season 1 (DUBBED)
A Love Song | 2022
Summering | 2022
June 27
FX’s The Bear: Complete Season 3
Amelia’s Children | 2023
June 28
The Family Stallone: Complete Season 1
Eric D’Alessandro: I Don’t Understand | 2023
Joe Zimmerman: Cult Classic | 2023
John Crist: What Are We Doing? | 2022
Josh Pugh: Live From Birmingham Town Hall | 2023
Red Right Hand | 2024
Somewhere Quiet | 2023
June 30
Pride Across America: Livestream
Zappa | 2020
