TSU Signs Mount St. Mary’s Transfer Ronald Jessamy Jr. for Upcoming Season

NASHVILLE – Tennessee State head men’s basketball coach Penny Collins announced the signing of Ronald Jessamy Jr., a 6’8″ forward from Mount St. Mary’s for the 2024-25 season.

“RJ will add experience and depth to our front court,” echoed Collins. “He had a great freshman year, and we are looking for him to build off that. He is a high upside front-court player, and we expect him to contribute right away.”

Jessamy averaged 5.0 points and 2.8 rebounds per outing while playing in 10.4 minutes per game as a freshman. He saw action in 29 games for the Pioneers while accumulating 146 points, 80 rebounds, 12 steals, 10 assists, and 301 minutes.

He finished with a career-high of 11 points on three occasions, while logging five 10+ point performances.

Collins and his staff have now added 10 new faces to the 2024-25 roster.

Ronald Jessamy Jr. | Mount St. Mary’s

Justus Jackson | UT Martin

Antoine Lorick | Navarro JC

Khalil London | Charleston

Aaron Nkrumah | Worcester State

Brandon Weston | Seton Hall / Rhode Island

Carlous Williams | Tulsa

Ahmir Langlais | Upstate

Travis Harper II | Clayton State

Kavien Jones | Battle Ground Academy

Source: TSU

