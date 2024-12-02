Everything New Coming to Disney Plus December 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-

Coming to Disney+ this December 2024

December 2

  • Mickey and the Very Many Christmases
  • Star Wars: Skeleton Crew (Two-Episode Series Premiere, 9p ET/6p PT)

December 3

  • Jung Kook: I Am Still – The Original (S1, 3 episodes)

December 4

  • Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S3, 5 episodes)
  • CMA Country Christmas

December 7

  • Destruction Decoded (S2, 9 episodes)
  • Inside the Enchanted Forests (S1, 6 episodes)

December 9

  • New Bluey Minisodes
  • The Simpsons Funday Football (Live at 8 p.m. ET)

December 10

  • Sugarcane – A National Geographic Documentary

December 11

  • Big City Greens (S4, 1 episode)
  • Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S3, 4 episodes)
  • Dream Productions

December 13

  • Elton John: Never Too Late
  • Invisible

December 16

  • Morphle and the Magic Pets (S1, 6 episodes)

December 17

  • Blink – A National Geographic Documentary

December 18

  • SuperKitties (S2, 5 episodes)
  • ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series (S1, 4 episodes)

December 20

  • Lost Treasures of the Bible (S1, 6 episodes)

December 22

  • Marvel Animation’s What If…? (Season 3) Premiere

December 23

  • Me & Winnie the Pooh (S2, 5 episodes)
  • Playdate with Winnie the Pooh: Shorts (S2, 3 episodes)

December 25

  • Dunk The Halls Animated Game (Live at 12 p.m. ET)
  • Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
  • Doctor Who: Joy to the World

December 27

  • John Williams in Tokyo

